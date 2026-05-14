Criminal investigation launched following antisemitic chants during football match in Belgium

This is not an isolated incident. In recent years, there have been frequent incidents in and around the tense matches between the archrivals clubs, during which some Brugge supporters have not shied away from violence and racist or anti-Semitic language.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into anti-Semitic chants during last week top-of-the-table football (soccer) clash between RSC Anderlecht and Club Brugge.

The club president Bart Verhaeghe was invited Monday to the prosecutor’s office for questioning on the responsibility of the club in the incident.

Last Sunday, the match between RSC Anderlecht and Club Brugge took place at Lotto Park as part of the Jupiler Pro League Champions’ Play-off. Club Brugge won the match 1-3.

“During the match, supporters in certain stands chanted so-called ‘songs,’ including chants of an anti-Semitic nature that could be heard in the stands occupied by Club Brugge supporters,” according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation as this behavior constitutes a flagrant violation of the law.” A criminal investigation has been launched on charges of incitement to hatred or violence. The aim of the investigation is to identify the supporters involved so that they can be arrested and brought before the prosecutor’s office. They risk not only a stadium ban but also a criminal conviction.

“Such chants have no place in our society and undermine the values of sport,” the public prosecutor’s office stated.

This is not an isolated incident. In recent years, there have been frequent incidents in and around the tense matches between the archrivals clubs, during which some Brugge supporters have not shied away from violence and racist or anti-Semitic language. Among them, F.C. Brugge supporters were caught on camera singing the words, “Mijn vader zat bij de commando’s, Mijn moeder bij de SS, En samen

verbanden ze Joden, want joden die branden de best”. When translated into English the phrase means, “My father was part of a commando (unit), my mother was SS, and together they burned

Jews, because the Jews burn the best.”

The club itself has consistently spoken out strongly against these actions.