Despite EU-Israel agreement on Gaza humanitarian aid, Spain sticks to its proposal for sanctions against Jerusalem

Despite the fact that the EU and Israel agreed to ‘’significantly’’ increase the humanitartian aid to the Gaza population, Spain is sticking to its wish to impose sanctions on Israel for its military actions in the war against Hamas.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters on his arrival Monday in Brussels that his country will propose three measures against Israel at the Foreign Affairs Council that is discussing the situation in the Middle East and in particular in Gaza. The measures he mentioned are a suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, an arms embargo and sanctions ‘’against those responsible for blocking the peace process.’’

The 27 EU Foreign Ministers are discussing a set of ten options prepared by the EU’s external service to sanction Israel over the war in Gaza and the blockade of humanitarian aid. A review initiated by the Netherlands in May has concluded that Israel has breached the Association Agreement’s Article 2 which deals with respect of human right, a conclusion rejected as “absured’’ by Israel. “I was asked to give the inventory of the options that could be taken and it’s up to the member states to discuss what do we do with these options,” EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said.

While in Brussels on Monday to attend a meeting of the EU Southern Neighbourhood Partnership, Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said he is sure that ‘’noit any’’ of the ten measures prepared by the EU would be adopted by the EU member states. ‘’There is no justification whatsoever, Until now the (measures) were not adopted and I believe they won’ t be adopted tomorrow,’’ he added.

Last Thursday, Kallas announced that after a ‘’constructive dialogue’’ withn Minister Sa’ar, the EU had reached an agreement with Israel to ‘’improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip’’ with a series of measures.

According to several diplomatic sources, the measures prepared by the EU are unlikely to be adopted by the 27 Foreign Ministers not only because of the lack of unanimity or qualified majority required but also because of the agreement reached with Israel.

Even the Dutch Foreign Minister, Caspar Velkamp, who has initated the review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, said Monday that he doesn’t favors measures against Israel. ”I do want the agreement with Israel to work,” he said, adding that Israel ”must abide by it.”

Only Ireland, Belgium and Slovenia are said to follow Spain’s proposals. France has also been very critical of Israel with the country’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël stating that his country is in favor of European sanctions against ”extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank.”

Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Hungary are from the outset opposing any measure against Israel.