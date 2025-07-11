Advocacy group in Spain to file legal action for discriminatory hate crime against Israelis at restaurant

This decision arises from the serious incident that occurred on the terrace of a restaurant in the city of Vigo where the owner discriminatorily expelled the Israelis while hurling insults at them.

A pro-Israel advocacy group announced Friday that it will file a legal action against a restaurant in the city of Vigo for hate crime after the owner expelled a group of Israeli citizens while holding them responsible for alleged crimes against the Palestinian people.

This decision arises from the serious incident that occurred on the terrace of the restaurant where owner, Samir Slim, discriminatorily expelled the Israelis while hurling insults at them.

A video circulating on social media shows the restaurant owner swearing at them, accusing them of supporting “genocide” in Gaza, and calling out, “Long live Palestine.”

‘’You’re killing Palestine, go eat in Gaza,’’ he said as he kicked out the Israelis who had already ordered drinks.

ACOM (Action and Communication on the Middle East) said it will file legal action against the Mimasa restaurant owner for the possible occurrence of a hate crime, against moral integrity, as well as for any other crime that the facts known through open sources may fall under.

‘’These facts constitute a clear manifestation of antisemitism and discrimination that cannot go unpunished,’’ ACOM said.

‘’The expulsion of people based on their Israeli nationality, accompanied by insults and generalized accusations, together with the glorification of terrorism (with an explicit expression of support for Hezbollah), represents a direct attack on human dignity and the principles of non-discrimination that should govern any democratic society,’’ the group adds.

The legal action that ACOM is filing is based on the conviction that the restaurateur’s conduct constitutes ‘’a crime of incitement to hatred,’’ in accordance with what is provided for and punished in Article 510 of the Spanish Penal Code, in addition to a possible crime against moral integrity.

ACOM reaffirmed its firm commitment in the fight against antisemitism and discrimination, insisting that ‘’acts of hatred and exclusion have no place in any democratic society.’’