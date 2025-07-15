GHF delivers 1.3 million meals, slams ‘false,’ ‘misleading’ UN report

“Instead of promoting Hamas’ false propaganda from the sidelines, the UN should be working collaboratively with GHF,” the organization stated.

By JNS

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation delivered almost 1.3 million meals on Monday to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total amount of meals to over 74 million, the organization announced.

Distribution at all sites ran “smoothly” and ensured “the protection of all civilians present,” the organization said, adding that it had received “an overwhelming response from organizations and individuals” to collaborate on providing assistance.

GHF also denied claims made in a July 11 statement from the UN human rights office regarding the body’s “concerns” about the number of “casualties of Palestinians seeking aid, tying them to GHF sites.”

“These false and misleading stats come directly from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry,” the organization stated.

“The UN’s reliance and coordination with a terrorist organization to falsely smear our effort is not only disturbing but should be investigated by the international community,” GHF said, noting that “the most deadly attacks on aid sites have been linked to UN convoys.”

“Instead of hurling insults and promoting Hamas’ false propaganda from the sidelines, the UN and humanitarian groups should be working collaboratively with GHF to maximize the amount of aid securely delivered into Gaza,” the organization concluded.