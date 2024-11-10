New incidents overnight in Amsterdam: Jews or people ‘looking as Jews’ chased in the streets

Dutch media quoted a police spokesman, Olivier Dutilh, who said that people were again asking for the passports on the streets of the city last night. They were reportedly chasing people who were Jews or ‘’apparently looked Jewish.’

Police arrested dozens of protesters Sunday afternoon in Dam Square after city authorities banned demonstrations for three days.

New incidents occurred in Amsterdam Saturday night despite the decision by the city authorities to ban demonstrations for three days after Israeli football fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv were beaten and injured in violent clashes in the centre on Thursday night which Dutch authorities condemned as antisemitic.

The Dutch media quoted a police spokesman, Olivier Dutilh, who said that people were again asking for the passports on the streets of the city last night. They were reportedly chasing people who were Jews or ‘’apparently looked Jewish.’

He made the statement during a summary proceedings filed against the Amsterdam municipality against the demonstration ban announced on Friday after Israeli football fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv were beaten and injured in violent clashes in the city on Friday which Dutch authorities condemned as antisemitic.

On Friday, Mayor Halsema announced an emergency ordinance and a ban on demonstrations for all of Amsterdam in order to maintain public order

Dutch police said they had launched a major investigation into multiple incidents following the Europa League game Thursday night between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said criminals on scooters searched the city in search of Maccabi supporters in “hit-and-run” attacks. “This is a terrible moment for our city … I am very ashamed of the behavior that was shown last night,” she said in a Friday news conference.

Amsterdam authorities said Friday morning that five injured Israeli soccer fans have since been released from the hospital, and 20 to 30 other people were lightly injured. In total, 63 individuals were arrested and 10 remain in custody, police said. But Dutch politician and leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders said that he was “speechless,” on X/Twitter, citing Amsterdam Police saying that no one was arrested during the pogrom against Israeli Jews in the Dutch capital on Thursday night. “I am speechless. Amsterdam Police just confirmed that no one has been arrested during the Islamic Jewhunt in Amsterdam Thursday night. “All arrests have been made before and during the soccer match and NOT during the pogrom,” he wrote.

But despite the demonstration ban, several pro-Palestinian groups have been calling to to join an “emergency protest” at Dam Square, in the city center. Police arrested dozens of protesters Sunday afternoon. Those who who refused to leave the Amsterdam square were detained for violating the demonstration ban.

On Saturday, Dutch daily the De Telegraaf reported that police had confirmed that unidentified individuals left boobytrapped stickers reading “Free Gaza” in Amsterdam, which had concealed blades designed to cut anyone who tried to remove them. Some of the stickers were found near the National Holocaust Museum.

El Al, Israel’s airline company, flew about 2,000 passengers to Ben Gurion-Airport over the weekend on eight emergency flights from Amsterdam.

Most of the emergency flights left on Friday and two flew on Saturday with special permission from the chief rabbis of Israel, who determined that the circumstances justified this violation of observing the Shabbat.