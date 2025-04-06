In March, 54% of hate crimes in NYC targeted Jews, per police data

Since Oct. 7, about 56% of New York City hate crimes have targeted Jews, compared to 43% in the year prior to Oct. 7, according to a city crimes database.

By Vita Fellig, JNS

Out of 57 confirmed hate crime incidents in New York City between March 1 and March 31, 31 (54%) were anti-Jewish crimes, according to a New York City Police Department hate crimes database.

In the same period, the NYPD recorded two incidents targeting Muslims, three against black people and six anti-Buddhist incidents.

The 31 antisemitic incidents included 22 felonies, two felony assaults, three misdemeanors and one assault, per the dashboard.

Since the beginning of the year, 74 (60%) of the 123 recorded hate crimes have targeted Jews, according to the NYPD.

Per the NYPD data, there have been 1,045 confirmed hate crimes in New York City since Oct. 7, 2023, including 584 (about 56%) antisemitic incidents. From Oct. 6, 2022 until Oct. 6, 2023, the NYPD recorded 521 hate crimes, 225 (43%) of which were antisemitic.