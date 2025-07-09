Auto manufacturer sued for antisemitic workplace discrimination

“Employees have a right to request reasonable religious accommodations without fear of punishment,” said Andrea Lucas, of the EEOC.

By JNS

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a Title VII lawsuit in Detroit against an automobile manufacturer for allegedly discriminating against a Jewish employee and refusing him religious accommodations.

According to the commission’s lawsuit, FCA US LLC, an international automobile manufacturer of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat car brands, refused to accommodate the plaintiff’s request to observe Shabbat and take unpaid leave for Passover.

FCA initially allowed the employee a religious accommodation that excused him from working on Saturdays, the day of the Jewish Sabbath, but revoked the accommodation. The plaintiff then obtained a position and schedule that did not conflict with his religious beliefs, according to the EEOC.

However, FCA later instituted “mandatory Saturday work” and disciplined the plaintiff for attendance violations despite complaints issued by the plaintiff highlighting the company’s discriminatory practices.

The employee filed a charge of discrimination against FCA. Three months later, the company denied his request for a two-day, unpaid leave to observe Passover and subsequently fired him when he took the leave anyway, according to the lawsuit.

“The EEOC will hold employers accountable for violations of Title VII’s religious protections,” said Andrea Lucas, acting chair of the EEOC. “Employees have a right to request reasonable religious accommodations without fear of punishment or termination.”

“Firing someone for asserting those rights violates federal civil rights laws,” she said.