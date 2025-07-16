Leading European Jewish group launches campaign to defend Jewish religious circumcision following police raids on performers in Antwerp

In a formal letter sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, over 50 Jewish leaders condemned the police actions, which involved raids on Mohalim homes, the confiscation of religious instruments and the demand for a registry of circumcised infants.

The European Jewish Association (EJA) has launched an urgent and coordinated campaign to defend Brit Milah, the Jewish religious circumcision of infant boys, in response recent deeply concerning police raids and pending prosecutions of registered Jewish Mohalim (performers of circumcision) in Antwerp, Belgium.

In a formal letter sent Wednesday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, over 50 Jewish leaders condemned the May 14 police actions, which involved raids on Mohalim homes, the confiscation of religious instruments and the demand for a registry of circumcised infants.

The letter warns that such actions constitute a direct violation of religious freedom and evoke “some of the darkest chapters in European history.”

Accompanying the letter is a compelling Open Letter from more than 20 leading medical professionals from Europe, North America, and Israel—including endorsements from the Global Jewish Health Alliance (GJHA) and the American Jewish Medical Association (AJMA).

These experts attest to the safety, training, and health benefits of circumcision when performed by certified Jewish Mohalim, rejecting any attempt to stigmatize or criminalize the practice.

The signatory doctors cite extensive evidence confirming that circumcision significantly reduces risks of urinary tract infections, penile cancer and sexually transmitted infections such as HIV.

It emphasizes that Jewish Mohalim are rigorously trained and medically proficient, and perform the procedure safely and with the utmost care.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the EJA, stated:

“We cannot and will not stand idly by as our faith is put on trial. Circumcision is a sacred commandment, practiced safely for thousands of years by the Jewish people. Attempts to criminalize this rite not only threaten Jewish life—they defy Europe’s founding values of religious freedom and human dignity. We call on the European Commission to act swiftly and decisively,’’ said EJA Chairman Rabi Menachem Margolin in the letter.

The EJA stresses that continued legal action against Brit Milah would amount to a de facto ban on Jewish life in Belgium and any country adopting similar policies—contradicting the European Commission’s stated goal of protecting and fostering Jewish life within the European Union.

In the letter, the Association, which represents over 600 Jewish communities across Europe,c alls on President von der Leyen ‘’to publicly reaffirm the EU’s commitment to religious freedom, condemn the actions in Belgium, and engage directly with the Belgian authorities to prevent further persecution of Jewish religious practice.’’