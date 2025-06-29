UK Board of Deputies suspends 36 members for criticizing Israel amid war

Members wrote an open letter in April saying the “most extremist of Israeli governments is encouraging violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

By JNS

Thirty-six members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the largest Jewish organization in the United Kingdom, are appealing a disciplinary action by the body after the members in question released an open letter criticizing the Israeli government’s operations in the Gaza Strip, The Guardian reported.

The group wrote as “representatives of the British Jewish community” in an April letter published by the London-based Financial Times.

“This most extremist of Israeli governments is openly encouraging violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, strangling the Palestinian economy and building more new settlements than ever,” the letter stated. “Israel’s soul is being ripped out, and we, members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, fear for the future of the Israel we love and have such close ties to.”

The board announced on June 24 that all 36 members were found to be in breach of its code of conduct following a two-month investigation.

Michael Wegier, chief executive of the Board of Deputies, said as a democratic organization, “debate, diversity and free speech” are welcome, but that diversity of opinion within must be managed.

“That code ensures deputies do not create misunderstandings about the position of the board or its members, do not bring the institution into disrepute, and treat one another and the institution with respect,” he said.

Five members who gave media interviews to the Times have been suspended for two years and, where applicable, removed from elected positions. The remaining 31 received a “notice of criticism” from the board’s executive body.

Following the mass action by the board, the members released a statement on June 26. It said that they would appeal the decision and that they “remain deeply concerned about the remaining hostages, the appalling humanitarian crisis and ongoing war in Gaza and the further deteriorating situation in the West Bank.”