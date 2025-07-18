Jewish groups express support for EU Commission antisemitism coordinator targeted by ‘political attacks’

‘’When Coordinator von Schnurbein warned about this toxic double standard, she was doing her job. She was defending Jewish life in Europe. And she was naming what so many refuse to admit: that today’s antisemitism often wears the mask of anti-Zionism,’’ the European Jewish Association says.

European Jewish organisations expressed support for European Commission Coordinator for Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life, Katharina von Schnurbein, who has been the target of a campaign criticising her for pointing out that much of hatred directed at Israel today because of the war in Gaza is directed on Jews and is fueling antisemitism, and accusing her of having lobbied against EU sanctions on Israel.

Some 26 MEPs, mainly from left groups, have reportedly called for her to resign in a letter sent to the European Commission, according to EUObserver.

In a statement on Friday, the European Jewish Association (EJA), an organisation representing more than 600 Jewish communities across Europe, said it ‘’stands firmly with her.’’

‘’Of course Israel, like any democracy, is not above criticism. Like any other country, it makes mistakes. But unlike any other country, criticism of Israel is far too often laced with tropes, slurs, and conspiracies that are unmistakably antisemitic. No other state is singled out with such obsessive hatred — and no other people are held collectively responsible for it,’’ the EJA said.

‘’When Coordinator von Schnurbein warned about this toxic double standard, she was doing her job. She was defending Jewish life in Europe. And she was naming what so many refuse to admit: that today’s antisemitism often wears the mask of anti-Zionism,’’ the statement adds.

‘’The campaign to discredit her is not about accountability. It is about silencing those who dare to name the connection between Jewish identity and the Jewish state — and the way that connection is weaponized against Jews in Europe and beyond,’’ its ays.

The EJA urged the European Commission ‘’to reject these political attacks and to reaffirm Katharina von Schnurbein’s mandate.’’

‘’For nearly a decade, she has worked tirelessly to protect our communities, to fight hate in all its forms, and to build a Europe where Jews can live openly and proudly,’’ the EJA concludes.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) also expressed ‘’continued support for von Schnurbein’s work for her work’’ and rejected ‘’any attempt to discredit her or weaken the fight against antisemitism in Europe.’’

The calls for resignation are ‘’unfounded, disgraceful, and based on false accusations and a misleading narrative.’’

‘’They cause great harm to European Jewish communities by undermining one of their staunchest allies. For nearly ten years, Katharina von Schnurbein has been a tireless champion of Jewish life in Europe, standing with our communities during some of the most difficult moments — from the rise in antisemitism and terrorist attacks to increasing social polarisation,’’ the EJC stated.

Asked by European Jewish Press for a reaction about this campaign against von Schnurbein, a spokesperson of the European Commission said Friday : ‘’We have no comment whatsoever on unverified leaks from a meeting,’’ in a reference to a conference in Israel where von Schnurbein participated with EU ambassadors in her official capacity in line with the EU strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life adopte by the EU Commission in 2021.

As regards to the accusations that she ‘’lobbyied’’ against EU sanctions on Israel, the spokesperson referred to what EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday following a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council where EU Foreign Ministers shelved a decision on anti-Israel measures.

Referring to the ‘’common understanding’’ reached by the EU and Israel for the expansion of the humanitarian aid into Gaza, Kallas said that we ‘’see positive signs but Israel needs to take more concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground.’’ “The European Union will keep a close watch on how Israel implements this common understanding and the pledges,” the EU’s top diplomat added.

Regarding the letter from MEPs calling for von Schnurbein’s resignation, the EU Commission spokesperson said that ‘’we will reply in due course.’’