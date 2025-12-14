German MEP: ‘It is high time to take the EU sanctions against Israel off the table’

Europe-Israel relations have faced challenging times since the Hamas barbaric attack against Israel on October 7 2023. While in the beginning the support for the Jewish state’s right to self-defense was total among EU member states, this solidarity eroded quickly and changed into open hostility from both some governments and public opinion.

It resulted also in an unprecedented rise of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment and acts in Europe.

Last September, the European Commission called for sanctions against Israel including suspending trade preferences under the EU-Israel Association Agreement (adding tariffs on billions in goods like produce) and sanctioning extremist ministers/violent settlers, to improve Gaza’s humanitarian situation.

However, these measures lacked unanimous support from member states who are divided on this issue, some like Germany and Italy opposed to sanctions and others like Spain and Ireland very hostile towards the Jewish state from the outset ;

Despite the ceasefire agreed in October between Israel and Hamas in the framework of the Trump 20-point peace plan, and the increase of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, the threat of sanctions stay on the table of the EU.

Will the EU Foreign Affairs Council decide to lift the sanctions at Monday’s meeting of the 27 Foreign Ministers ?

German Member of the European Parliament Hildegard Bentele, who chairs the European Parliament delegation for relations with Israel, expressed strong opposition to these sanctions as she spoke earlier this week during a press event on Europe-Israel relations organized in Brussels by the Europe Israel Press Association (EIPA).

‘’I was against these sanctions, against my own President of the Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) and alsmost all my German coleagues voted against,’’ she said.

‘’This was completely unacesseray because much more humanitarian is entering Gaza. It was very clearly explained to me when I was in Israel one month ago. If the EU doesn’t take the sanctions off the table, it will not be considered as a partner.

‘’Because it cannot be a partner and at a same time continue to threaten with sanctions. This doiesn’t go togerther. And what I have seen and this was confirmed during this week’s visit of Chancelleor Merz in Jerusalem, Israel is now working with member states, leaving the EU outside more or less, sidelining it, ignoring it, and instead working with Italy, Germany and others. This is the ‘’Plan B’’ which I understand to a certain extent,’’ Bentele said. ‘’This doesn’t give a good picture of us,’’ she added.

A recent Mitvim Institute survey shows that 67% of Israel see now Europe more as an ‘’adversary’’ than of a partner.

‘’It is high time to take the sanctions off the table. You have a ceasefire, the hostages have been released. You have to turn the page and to focus on the reconstruction of Gaza and the removal of Hamas from power,’’ Bentele insisted. ‘’I m trying to pressure on it,’’ she added.

She deplored the fact that the EU’s External Service, the EU’s diplomatic arm, which deals with EU-Israel ties, is ‘’very stubborn and not very flexible.’’

‘’ I talked to the special EU Representative for the Mideast Peace Process Christophe Bigot and with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. She needs some face saving measures from the Israeli side, something she can show to the member states. For example, the renew the EU police mission and the EUBAM Border Mission in Rafah because they are on hold.’’

‘There should be some moves from the Israeli side so she could lift the sanctions,’’ Bentele was told.

She mentioned that nothing came out about this issue of sanctions duriing Merz’ talks in Jeruisalem ‘’because Germany is in a minority position and it was confirmed that the orther members states like Spain and Ireland stick tot heir position regardless of what is happening on the ground.’’

‘’ They don’t want to change their position while the situation on the ground has completely changed. They continue to speak about the genocide and continue their obsession towards Israel,’’ the German MEP said.

‘’I will not stop to work with EEAS and Kallas trying to change this and also reconnect with the President of the Commission because she made this terrible move in September about the sanctions. She was resisting it the all year long but she was giving in to pressure from Spain and European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribeira. It is terrible to say it but it was also a bargaining chip for other issues, for example the migration file where she had to give something to the Left… I would never bargain Israel.’’