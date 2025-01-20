French FM: ‘We have no news on the two French-Israeli hostages’

Ohad Yahalomi, who turned 50 in captivity, was abducted from his home on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

54-year-old Ofer Kalderon, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

rench Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Monday that Paris has ‘’no news’’ on the two French-Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, one day after three Israeli young woman hostages, Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, were released as part of a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group, after 15 months of captivity.

Asked on the RMC-BFMTV channel about the fate of the two hostages, Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi, the Minister replied: “No news. And that’s the tragedy of the massive hostage-taking on October 7, is that we have no news of their state of health or their conditions of detention.’’

Jean-Noël Barrot pointed out that the two men “are on the list of 33 hostages who can be freed in the next 40 days”, adding that Paris had lobbied for them to be included on this list.

“Eight of our compatriots were taken hostage that tragic morning (October 7, 2023). Two of them died, unfortunately. Four were freed. Two remain, and we will be mobilized until the last hour”, he added.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron met the families of Kalderon and Yahalomi.

Ohad Yahalomi, who turned 50 in captivity, was abducted from his home on Kibbutz Nir Oz. His son Eitan (12) was released on November 27, 2023 during the first ceasefire.

54-year-old Ofer Kalderon, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz together with his son Erez and daughter Sahar, aged 12 and 16 respectively at the time. The two teenagers were released during the same ceasefire of November 27, 2023.

It is believed that 91 of the 251 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 34 confirmed dead by the IDF.