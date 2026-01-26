European Parliament to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day during special session

Holocaust survivor Tatiana Bucci will then address MEPs.

Eighty-one years after the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp on 27 January 1945, the European Parliament will mark Tuesday International Holocaust Remembrance Day in memory of victims of the Holocaust.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will open the ceremony at noon with a video. She will then deliver a speech, to be followed by a musical interlude.

Holocaust survivor Tatiana Bucci will then address MEPs.

Tatiana Bucci was born in 1937 in Fiume, a town in northern Italy, now Croatia. In 1944, the Nazis arrested Tatiana and her family and imprisoned them at Risiera di San Sabba, a transit concentration camp in northern Italy.

Tatiana was just six years old when she and her four-year-old sister Andra, and their mother, aunt, grandmother and cousin were deported to Auschwitz on 4 April 1944.

The sisters spent 10 months in Auschwitz. Their mother, Mira, was transferred from Auschwitz to Germany for forced labor in a munitions factory. Their father, Giovanni, was a prisoner of war in South Africa during the war. Tatiana and Andra Bucci are among the youngest child survivors of Auschwitz who have memories of their experience.

After liberation, the sisters were sent to an orphanage, Lingfield House, in southern England. In December 1946, the girls were reunited with their parents in Italy. The sisters returned to Auschwitz for the first time in 1996. Tatiana now lives in Belgium with her family.

Tuesday’s commemoration will conclude with a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of the Holocaust and a second musical interlude.