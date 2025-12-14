EU leaders react with outrage to the Sydney’s attack against Jews during Chanukah event

European Union leaders react with outrage to Sunday’s terrorist attack against Jews in Sydney during an event celebrating Chanuka.

At least 11 were killed during a shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday, as Jewish celebrations were underway. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with Australia and Jewish communities worldwide following the attack.

Von der Leyen described the incident as ‘’shocking’’ and extended her condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.

‘’Shocked by the tragic attack at Bondi Beach. I send my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred,’’ she wrote on X.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X: ‘’I am deeply shocked by the distressing images from the shooting at the Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach in Australia. This appalling act of violence against the Jewish community must be unequivocally condemned. My thoughts are with all those affected, their families, and the first responders who acted with courage. Australia is one of Europe’s closest friends, and we stand in full solidarity with the Australian people.’’

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola wrote in a statement: “Absolutely horrified to see the images emerging of the appalling attack on so many people on Bondi Beach as Hannukkah celebrations began in Sydney. All my thoughts are with the victims and the wider Jewish community.

Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality

Preparedness and Crisis Management, spoke of ‘’an appalling act of violence.’’ ‘’My deepest condolences to the victims, the injured, and their families. Killing people while celebrating their faith is an atrocity. This hatred must be confronted and eradicated wherever it appears,’’ she wrote on X without mentioning the words Jews or Antisemitism.