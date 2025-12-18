EU Commission head spoke at Chanukah event in Brussels: ‘The old evil is once again rearing its head. There can be no place for the poison of antisemitism’

‘’Today, too many Jews do not feel safe to light a Chanukiyah in the window. Or wear a kippah in public. Or a Star of David around their necks. Many must walk past armed guards to attend the synagogue and worry about sending their children to school, ‘’ said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

”The old evil is once again rearing its head. There can be no place for the poison of antisemitism, especially in Europe.,’’ said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as she addressed on Wednesday an event marking the lighting of the fourth candle of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Light, in the heart of the EU quarter of Brussels.

She spoke a few days after Sunday’s mass shooting during a Chanukah event in Sydney, Australia, during which 15 people were killed and many others injured. Australian police announced that the gunman has been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder.

24-year-old Naveed Akram was arrested at the scene of the incident and taken to a Sydney hospital following a shootout with police that killed his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram. Naveed Akram was charged with one count of murder for each victim who died and one count of committing a terrorist act.

‘’Chanukah teaches us that a small light can push back a great deal of darkness. This week, that lesson is sorely needed. I was devastated by the horrific shooting in Australia on Bondi Beach. It is simply heartbreaking. As I light the Chanukiyah this year, my thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends. May the memory of those who are lost be a blessing. And may these Chanukah lights remind us of the strength, resilience, and courage of the Jewish community. In Australia, in Brussels, and around the world. We share your grief. And we stand with you,’’ Von der Leyen said.

Wednesday’s event was organized by the European Jewish Community Centre (EJCC) together with the European Jewish Association (EJA).

She insisted that ‘’Jewish history is European history. Jewish culture is European culture. And Jewish life must be able to flourish for Europe to flourish fully. This is something which is enshrined in our European Union.’’

Speaking of safety and security, particularly for places of worship, she said that the EU provides ongoing support for security at synagogues and other religious sites. ‘’But more must be done to bring all communities to the same level of preparedness. So we will continue to invest in practical protection measures. Because, praying should be a matter of belief, not an act of bravery.’’

While the EU Commission is also working to fight antisemitic speech online, von der Leyen aanounced that in January ‘’we will launch new measures to prevent and counter radicalisation and antisemitic narratives so that hate no longer festers and spreads.’’

‘’One of the strongest antidotes to antisemitism is a bright, thriving Jewish community. One of the strongest antidotes is for this Jewish community to be present, to be seen. So, in addition to these protective measures, our Union is supporting Jewish history, Jewish culture, and education,’’ she added.

She concluded her speech by mentioning that in 2026, the European Commission will announce the first winner of the Simone Veil Prize for European Jewish Cultural Heritage, a prize to celebrate Jewish cultural heritage and its central role in shaping European identity.

”Many empty words”

Before her, Rabbi Menachelm Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association spoke of ‘’a joyful celebration alongside sadness over the tragic aattack in Sydney.’’

“i say with deep regret that evil has exploded. it is here, we see it, we feel it, we live it. Since october 7th antisemitic hatred has taken jewish lives across five continents and yet what do we hear in response ? The same debate, the same sympathy, the same concern or if i would like to be honest many empty words,” he said, adding: ”We are tired of it. We are tired of being told that Jewish life in europe requires more and more security, not because security is unnecessary but because it is necessary.”

‘’We are not asking simply to be kept safe. We are asking governments to stop allowing danger to exist in the first place. The Jewish people do not want to hide. We do not want walls, barricades or constant security. We are asking fort he most basic responsibility of any governlment, to protexct your citizens quand stop those who threaten thelm.,” he concluded.

EU Parliament obserrves minute of sience

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the entire assembly observed a moment of silence earlier this week for the victims of the Syndey terrorist attack, during the plenary session in Strasbourg.

“We were all shaken by the terror attack that took place yesterday at Bondi Beach during Chanukah celebrations in Sydney,” Metsola said.

“What should have been a moment of light, of gathering and of shared celebration for the Jewish community became a scene of brutal and mindless murder and violence,” she said, mentioning that a 10-year-old, Matilda, was among the victims as well as 87-year-old Alex Kleytman, a Holocaust survivor.

“i also want to recognize that we would be talking about countless more victims today if it was not for the bravery of 43-year-old shop owner Ahmed al-Ahmed, who unarmed, ran into the gunfire and disarmed one of the terrorists. He was shot and is recovering in hospital. He was really the light on that dark day,” she added to the applause of lawmakers.

The European Parliament “stands with the Jewish community of Australia and beyond. Antisemitism, religious hatred, violent extremism and terror have no place in our society, and we must do everything in our power to eradicate them,” Metsola said.