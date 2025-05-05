Will the EU revise its strategy on Syrian in light of the recent community clashes ?

‘’The European Union is very alarmed. We condemn all violence and call in particular for the protection of civilians,’’ said Friday an EU spokesperson.

In light of the recent violence between communities in Syria, the European Union said it is closely following the situation on the ground and recalled that its decision to lift the sanctions against the country led by Ahmed Al Sharaa is ‘’progressive, gradual, flexible.’’

Four days of clashes between pro-government gunmen and members of the Druze minority in Jaramana and other suburbs of Damascus have left nearly 100 people dead and raised fears of deadly sectarian violence. The country is deeply divided since the fall of the Assad regime.

The transitional government has promised to include the Druze, but has so far kept authority in the hands of the Islamist former insurgents who toppled Assad in December — the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, which was previously linked to Al Qaida. .

Syria’s religious and ethnic communities are worried about their place in Syria’s new system that is mostly run by Islamists, including some who have links to extremist groups.

Now when it comes to developments in Jamarana as you said the EU is very alarmed about the violence that happened in that area as well as in other areas of Damascus which made many victims.

‘’The European Union is very alarmed. We condemn all violence and call in particular for the protection of civilians,’’ said Friday an EU spokesperson.

‘’These incidents are a clear reminder that state institutions must assume their responsibility for maintaining order and protecting the population throughout Syria. It must also pursue ongoing efforts to promote stability and prioritize work on transitional justice and reconciliation. As we have said on many occasions, the EU is ready to support Syria in all its efforts,’’ the spokesperson added ;

Asked about the possibility for the EU to revise its strategy of gradual lifting the sanctions imposed on the previous regime, the spokesperson said that ‘’the roadmap is still the same’’ as it was set by High Representative (Kaja Kallas) and validated by the Foreign Affairs Ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council in February.

Facing pressure from their own Druze community, Israeli officials have vowed to protect the Druze of Syria and warned Islamic groups from entering predominantly Druze areas.

The clashes have pulled Israel further into the conflict with the airstrike two days ago, and Friday marked a major increase in tensions with an attack close to the presidential palace in Damascus in what Syria’s presidency called a major escalation.

Israel says it does not want Islamic extremists near the country’s northern border. Since Assad’s fall, Israel has carved a buffer zone in southern Syria and has destroyed much of the Syrian army’s assets so they don’t fall into the hands of groups that removed him from power.

Israel had been warning for decades that Iran and its proxies pose a danger along its northern border, and now it is doing the same with the new authorities in Syria, who are backed by Turkey.

The EU has called on all actors involved ‘’to respect Syria’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty within its territory and borders’’.

‘’We also invite Israel to respect its 1974 disengagement agreement to monitor the Golan Heights area and the importance of United Nations Security Council Resolutionn 497 as well as the buffer demilitarized zone which must be respected. We call on all actors to avoid any violence and respect the rights of civiliansi ncluding hulmanitarian rights,’’ the EU spokesperson said in response to a question during the EU Commission daily briefing.