US urges ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran after EU blacklists IRGC

“The Iranian regime remains the leading state sponsor of terrorism. It has financed and directed malign activities globally through its IRGC-Qods Force and proxies such as Hezbollah and Hamas,” Pigott wrote on X.

“The Trump administration encourages other countries to join its maximum pressure policy efforts to address terrorism worldwide,” he added.

“For years, and with even greater intensity in recent weeks, Israel has worked to achieve this outcome,” Sa’ar stated shortly after Brussels achieved the required unanimity.

“The number one actor in spreading terror and undermining regional stability has now been called by its name,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat wrote, adding that listing “will thwart and criminalize their activities in Europe.”

The decision was taken during a meeting of E.U. foreign ministers in Brussels, with formal adoption of the blacklisting by the European Council expected in the coming days.

The announcement came after France and Spain, which initially raised concerns about the proposal, changed their positions on Wednesday. Belgium reportedly also moved toward approval.