Trump: ‘America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate’

The Republican delivered a victory speech at his campaign’s Florida headquarters after Fox News declared him the victor in the 2024 US presidential election.

By JNS

Chants of “USA!” greeted Donald Trump as he took to the podium on Wednesday morning to deliver a victory speech after Fox News called the 2024 presidential race for the Republican candidate.

“This is a movement like nobody has ever seen before. Frankly, this I believe is the greatest political movement of all time … and now it will reach a new level of importance because we are going to help our country heal,” Trump said at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Look what happened. Is this crazy?” he said to applause.

Trump thanked the American people for electing him as the 47th president, and vowed to fight for all American citizens while in the White House.

“Truly it will be the golden age of America,” he said. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.”

Trump thanked his wife, Melania Trump, and his family, who were with him on stage.

He then introduced his running mate, J.D. Vance.

“We just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” said Vance.

“Under Trump’s leadership will never stop fighting for you … we will lead the greatest economic comeback in American history,” he added.