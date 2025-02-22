Suspect arrested in stabbing at Berlin Holocaust memorial

The victim is a 30-year-old Spanish tourist.

By JNS

German police apprehended suspect on Friday evening in a stabbing at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial that left a man seriously wounded.

“Our forces have arrested a suspect near the crime scene. The person is still being checked,” police said in a statement posted on X. “Investigations are continuing.”

The victim “was so seriously injured that he had to be taken by the fire brigade to hospital for emergency treatment,” Reuters quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

The victim is a 30-year-old Spanish tourist, the Associated Press reported.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe commemorates the 6 million Jews murdered by Germans and their helpers during the time of the Third Reich.

Earlier on Friday, an 18-year-old ethnic Chechen was arrested on suspicion of plotting to attack the Israeli embassy in the German capital, the Bild newspaper reported.

The investigation was the result of a tip-off from a foreign intelligence agency, according to the report, which added the suspect was detained at Berlin Brandenburg Airport while trying to flee the country.