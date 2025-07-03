Argentina probes antisemitic incidents at soccer match

Authorities investigate anti-Israel acts by All Boys fans during a match against Atlanta, a club with deep ties to the country’s Jewish community.

By JNS

Argentine authorities and soccer officials have launched multiple investigations after a series of antisemitic incidents involving Club Atlético All Boys fans during a match against Atlanta on Sunday. Atlanta is a team known for its strong ties to Argentina’s Jewish community.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) released a statement on Monday condemning the actions as “abhorrent” and emphasized, “This is not folklore. This is discrimination.” The AFA also confirmed that it has opened a formal inquiry into the events.

Before a football match today against the Argentine sports club Atlanta, which is closely associated with the Jewish community, fans of the opposing team, All Boys, waved Islamic Republic and Palestinian flags while parading a coffin draped in an Israeli flag through the streets.… pic.twitter.com/IQs4v6eoFz

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 29, 2025

Buenos Aires police reported on Monday that they had issued infractions to individuals accused of inciting public disorder and related offenses. Additionally, Argentina’s security ministry announced on Tuesday that it had filed a criminal complaint, citing “demonstrations of violence, expressions of racial and religious hatred, and public intimidation.”

The DAIA, Argentina’s main Jewish umbrella organization, called for decisive action from both authorities and the soccer club.

The incidents occurred outside Buenos Aires’ Malvinas Argentinas stadium prior to the match, where All Boys fans were seen waving Palestinian and Iranian flags, parading a coffin draped with an Israeli flag, and distributing flyers with messages such as “Free Palestine” and “Israel and Atlanta are the same crap.”

During the match, which ended in a 0-0 draw, a drone carrying a Palestinian flag flew over the stadium, and some fans reportedly chanted anti-Israel slogans.

Atlanta is based in the Villa Crespo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, historically home to many Jewish immigrants.