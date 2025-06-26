Israeli minister: ‘British Jews should leave the UK unless the government changes’

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli accused the Labour government led by Keir Starmer of fuelling anti-Semitism and claimed its base of voters is made up of “Hamas sympathisers”.

‘’British Jews should leave the UK unless the government changes, and the Laboiur Party is responsible for fueling antisemitism across the country,’’ Israeli Linister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism told the Daily Mail.

“Without a dramatic change of course by Britain’s political leadership, I see no future for Jewish life in England,” he said.

‘’My recommendation to Jews in the UK is to consider leaving and make aliyah to the Land of Israel,’’ Chikli added.

He recently made the same advice for Jews in Belgium.

He also claimed that Starmer’s party is one of the most hostile “we have ever known” towards Israel.

“Imposing sanctions on Israeli elected officials whose views the Labour Party dislikes crosses every red line between friendly nations,’’ Chikli said, claiming that this “hostile policy” towards Israel was “driven by simple electoral arithmetic”.

“He knows full well that England’s Hamas sympathisers are a significant part of his base,” he added.

A government spokesman quoted by the Daily Telegraph said : “The Jewish community plays a vital role in our society and we are proud to celebrate and honour its rich history and unwavering contribution to our national life. We are firmly committed to tackling anti-Semitism in all its forms and will continue to support and protect Jewish communities across the country.’’

Around 290,000 Jews live in the U.K.