Sa’ar: Israel seeks Gaza deal, expansion of Abraham Accords

Recent actions in Iran strengthened Europe’s security, the foreign minister said alongside his Austrian counterpart.

Israeli is serious about reaching a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza and is interested in expanding the Abraham Accords, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Monday.

Speaking alongside Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger—the first foreign minister to visit Israel since “Operation Rising Lion,” the 12-day war against the Iranian regime—he stressed that the actions taken during the war “have a direct and significant contribution also to Europe’s security.”

Sa’ar called Austria “one of Israel’s greatest friends in Europe.”

“The Iranian ballistic missiles that we severely damaged are missiles that can reach Europe. The drones that we hit are sent by Iran to be used in the war in Ukraine,” Sa’ar said.

He continued, “The immediate danger of Iran becoming a nuclear state would have created a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. This would have undermined regional stability. This also would have affected Europe’s security.”

Jerusalem is a “strategic partner” to Europe in the Middle East, Sa’ar stated, asserting that Israel “shares the same values and the same challenges.”

Calling the “obsessive criticism” of the Jewish state unhelpful in overcoming the challenges that lie ahead, he said it doesn’t “take into account the complex reality we live in.

“Israel is a country attacked on many fronts, by enemies seeking its elimination,” Sa’ar said. “And even though we always had a sword in one hand, we never abandoned our democratic tradition.”

Committed to achieving hostage deal

Sa’ar emphasized that Israel is committed to reaching a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, having accepted proposals from U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. He noted that Hamas has not agreed to these terms.

“It is now critical for Europe to back the American initiative for a ceasefire—and to shatter Hamas’ illusions,” Sa’ar said. If a temporary ceasefire is achieved based on the Witkoff proposal, “it will be easier also to address the humanitarian situation.”

He acknowledged that “there are, of course, significant gaps between the two sides’ positions.”

Sa’ar made clear that Israel “refuses to accept Hamas’s dictates about the conditions to end this war,” emphasizing that the terrorist organization seeks to end the conflict while maintaining control over Gaza—something he argued “will not enable Israel’s security” or “allow regional stability.”

He accused Hamas of “trying to use the hostages to force this outcome,” but stressed that Israel remains “committed to achieving our objectives.” While Sa’ar said Israel would “prefer to do so through diplomatic means,” he warned that “if that is not possible, we will have no choice but to use military means,” adding that any country facing such a threat on its borders would act similarly.

As of now, he noted, “Hamas continues to hold our hostages, 50 of them, and refuses to lay down its arms.”

He emphasized Israel’s ongoing commitment to facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza “under difficult circumstances,” but warned that “Hamas takes over the aid and uses it as an economic engine for its war machine,” prolonging the conflict.

Sa’ar highlighted the importance of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation initiative, which “helps the civilian population by allocating large amounts of aid directly to the people,” and called for this process to be strengthened.

While Israel is still allowing previous aid methods to continue to bridge gaps, Sa’ar cautioned that “Hamas gains from this method” and stressed, “We must strive to help the civilian population without strengthening Hamas.”

Expanding the Abraham Accords

Sa’ar said that new opportunities are emerging for peace in the region, acknowledging that “we paid for the new reality in the Middle East with the blood of our soldiers and citizens.”

Israel is committed to expanding the Abraham Accords and is “interested in adding countries such as Syria and Lebanon, our neighbors, to the circle of peace and normalization,” while making clear that Israel will continue to safeguard its essential and security interests, he said.

Sa’ar also reaffirmed Israel’s longstanding position regarding the Golan Heights, emphasizing that “Israel applied its law to the Golan Heights over 40 years ago.

“In any peace agreement—the Golan will remain part of the State of Israel,” he said.