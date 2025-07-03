Mamdani officially wins NYC mayoral primary by 12-point margin

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo conceded to the anti-Israel state rep last week after first-round ballots showed the latter leading by 7 points.

By JNS

Anti-Israel state representative Zohran Mamdani has officially won the Democratic primary for mayor in New York City, according to the Associated Press.

The AP called the race after New York City’s Board of Elections released its official voting tabulation of ranked-choice ballots. Mamdani won with 545,334 votes (56%) to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 428,530 (44%), The New York Times reported.

Cuomo conceded the race to the Democratic socialist last week after the first round of ballots showed the latter leading by seven percentage points.

Rich Azzopardi, a spokesperson for Cuomo’s campaign, thanked the “New Yorkers who chose to rank Governor Cuomo as their choice for mayor and who believed in his vision to get the city back on track.”

“Extremism, division and empty promises are not the answer to this city’s problems, and while this was a look at what motivates a slice of our primary electorate, it does not represent the majority,” he stated.

Azzopardi told the AP that Cuomo’s campaign is “determining next steps.” Outlets, including CNN and ABC, reported that Cuomo still intends to stay on the mayoral ballot in November.