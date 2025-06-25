Report: Führer shirt referencing SS a hit on Spanish island of Mallorca

The item’s availability has been limited in Germany but it’s being snapped up in Mallorca, El Mundo reported.

By JNS

A shirt featuring the word “Führer” and the number 44—a coded reference to the Nazi SS—is being sold to tourists on the streets of the Spanish island of Mallorca, the El Mundo newspaper reported on Monday.

The shirt, which was spotted in Playa de Palma, a popular nightlife hub, mimics the design of Germany’s national football jersey but its availability was limited in Germany due to its apparent Nazi symbolism.

Priced at approximately €25 (about $23), the shirts are being displayed alongside other soccer-related merchandise such as sunglasses and football jerseys of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Vendors, many of whom are immigrants from Africa, lay them out on blankets for passing tourists, the report said.

The “44” design first gained attention in 2024 when German historian Michael König noted its resemblance to the double lightning bolt insignia of the SS. At the time, Adidas had offered the number as a customizable option for fans purchasing German national team jerseys. No player had worn the number in official matches.

Following a public outcry, Adidas removed the option and issued a statement affirming its opposition to antisemitism and hate. The German soccer association also condemned the Führer 44 shirt, but it has gained popularity in Mallorca, where millions of German tourists visit each year and where thousands of Germans reside permanently or over extended periods.

In a video published by the local German-language newspaper Mallorca Zeitung, a German tourist is seen wearing the shirt. “I’m in Mallorca, and I’m wearing a Führer shirt. It’s amazing,” he says to the camera, describing the shirt as “cool” and “provocative.” He said he would not wear the shirt in Germany.

A popular bar in Playa de Palma told El Mundo it has begun denying entry to patrons wearing the shirt.