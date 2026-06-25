Police officer, Jewish man reportedly killed in Montreal shooting

An assailant opened fire on Monday at the Côte-des-Neiges residential neighborhood in Montreal, Canada, and a police officer and a civilian bystander are reportedly dead.

Law enforcement personnel dispatched to the scene returned fire and killed the shooter.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs named the civilian victim as Michael (Michel) Moshe Mizrahi, “a beloved member of Montreal’s Jewish community.”

A second police officer was also injured but was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, The Guardian quoted police chief Fady Dagher as saying. Another civilian was mildly injured, CBC News reported.

“It’s a very, very sad day. It’s a nightmare,” Dagher told reporters, adding that the incident marked the first time in over two decades that a Montreal police officer had been killed on duty.

The Montreal Police Service identified the fallen officer as Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, according to CNN.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday said he was “horrified” by the “terrorist attack” and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

He added that he spoke with the Chabad rabbi of Montreal, Mendel Raskin, in the aftermath of the shooting.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon reacted to the attack, saying, “We stand with the Jewish community in Montreal and pray for the recovery of those injured. In the face of such evil, we must stand together and reaffirm that there is no place for hatred or antisemitism in any society. Those responsible for this appalling attack must be brought to justice.”

The suspect reportedly left a 100-page manifesto espousing “incel” ideology targeting women. Incel is an abbreviation of “involuntary celibate.”