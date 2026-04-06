Jewish family’s restaurant business attacked again in Toronto

Shots were fired at a Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto overnight Thursday, marking the second time one of the owners’ restaurants has been attacked in the span of a month.

A surveillance camera shows a hooded man firing multiple times into the venue, located near Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West, Canada’s CTV News reported.

CTV News showed shattered windows and bullet holes through the back door of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported, according to the Toronto Police.

UJA Federation of Greater Toronto President and CEO Adam Minsky said the community was “horrified” to learn that an Old Avenue Restaurant had been struck by gunfire again, warning that “when hate is normalized, this is the kind of terror that results.” He said all Canadians should be concerned, calling the attack “not solely a threat to the Jewish community” but to “every Canadian who wants to live their lives in peace and safety.”

The crisis now “is not about the safety of one community—it is about our national security and the future of our Canadian way of life,” he continued, adding that he hopes police “are able to bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice.”

Israeli Consul General in Toronto Idit Shamir tweeted after the incident that “This was not random. It is part of a growing and dangerous pattern of antisemitic violence.”

“Repeated targeting of Jewish individuals, businesses, and institutions is creating a climate of intimidation. Statements of concern are no longer sufficient. What is required now is enforcement, deterrence, and a clear demonstration that antisemitic violence carries consequences,” she added.

Israel’s ambassador to Canada called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to “immediately take all necessary measures to thwart this dangerously escalating and ticking bomb.”

He emphasized that the shooting was the twelfth targeting of Jewish businesses and synagogues in the latest wave of violent antisemitic incidents that have swept Canada.

“This is what we are calling Task Force Guardian, a protective effort, a reassurance effort for the community,” Deputy Police Chief Frank Barredo says in the video.

“It is understandable that some people might find this to be something they are not used to seeing; I would reassure members of the public with those feelings that this is not at all meant to alarm, this is not at all an indication of an imminent threat … it is about protection. It is certainly not intended to frighten the public—frighten bad actors perhaps, we appreciate that they do exist. This is one measure that we are putting in place to be ready for what might happen,” Barredo stated.