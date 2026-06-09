‘Jews have a place neither in France nor in Begium’, says Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister

‘’I already told the Jewish community in France to pack up and come to Israel. I don’t think they have a place in France where they are not being protected,’’ Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel told visiting European and American journalists.

”I don’t think Jews have a place neither in France nor in Belgium,’’ said Tuesday Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel.

‘’I already told the Jewish community in France to pack up and come to,Israel. I don’t think they have a place in France. They are not being protected,’’ she said in response to a French journalist who asked her if French Jews should do aliyah because the rising tide of antisemitism in the country. ‘’The situation of Jews in France is horrible. Antisemitism has spread. It is not new but it reached extreme high levels,’’ Haskel said.

She mentioned that her mother is from Saint-Brice, a suburb north of Paris. ‘’My grandmother was attacked one year ago there by an Arab who kicked her, spit on her and called her ‘Dirty Jew.’’

Haskel, who met in Jerusalem a group of 24 European and American journalists on a press trip to Israel organized by Europe Israel Press Associztion (EIPA) and American Mideast Press Association (AMEPA), also mentioned Belgium. ‘’I would say that it is even worse there.’’

‘’ We have seen the decision of the Belgian government to reduce the security on Jewish establishments and then bringing it back afte they were attacked. Prosecuting Jewish rabbis for traditions that are thousands of years old and trying to find ways to kick out the Jews,’’ she added.

‘’Jews who cannot eat kosher meat, who cannot do Jewish ceremonies cannot live in a country. They don’t have a place neither in Francv nor in Belgium unfortunately.”

She continued: ”I feel that only once the Jews will leave France and Belgium and there won’t be an excuse then the French government or the Belgian one will understand who will be targeted next and what a diesease has been spread of hatred towards ur own values. Antisemitism is a symprom for a much bigger disease. The disease is the hatred to your own culture, values and traditions of freedom, liberty, women’s right and freedom of relifgion. Once Jews will disappear we know who will be next tob e targeted and then Europe might wake up.’’