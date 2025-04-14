President Trump wishes Jews a ‘blessed Passover’

“May God continue to watch over the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and the United States of America,” the president said.

By JNS

U.S. President Donald Trump published a video statement on Saturday evening wishing Jewish communities worldwide a “blessed Passover.”

“I want to wish the Jewish people in America and Israel, and all around the world, a very happy Passover,” the president said in a video address.

Trump noted that “Jewish families celebrate God’s liberation of the ancient Israelites from slavery in Egypt, guiding them through the Prophet Moses on a 40-year journey to a very, very promised land.

“The story of Exodus, which is retold around the globe and all over the world, at every Passover seder is a reminder not only of the enduring strength of the Jewish people, but of the importance of putting our faith in Almighty God no matter what the circumstance,” the president said.

He concluded by wishing Jews worldwide “a blessed Passover, and may God continue to watch over the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and the United States of America.”

Passover, or Pesach, started this year at sundown on Saturday, April 12, and runs through Saturday, April 19 in Israel, while the holiday that commemorates the Exodus lasts an additional day in the Diaspora.