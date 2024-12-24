Miami mayor: ‘We reaffirm our solidarity’ with Jews in US, Israel, world

After viewing a traveling Nova Music Festival exhibit in South Florida along with other leaders, Francis Suarez said: “We stand unwavering in our commitment to protecting our residents from hate and terror.”

By JNS

Some 21 mayors, vice mayors and community leaders attended Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s third annual “Standing Strong Together Against Antisemitism” press conference—this year part of a Nova Music Festival exhibit traveling across America—in North Miami, Fla., on Dec. 18.

Describing the immersive nature of the exhibit designed to provide visitors with a snapshot of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, said: “These beautiful efforts here make sure that the world can touch and feel and see what has happened, and how it must never happen again.”

Music manager Scooter Braun helped bring the exhibit to Miami, after major showings in New York City and Los Angeles. He stated that “we want people to immerse themselves in this experience so they can see their own humanity in it” and “we want them to see themselves at any festival they’ve gone to.”

Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, wrote on Instagram that he “proudly participated” in the press conference.

He wrote that in Miami, “we stand unwavering in our commitment to protecting our residents from hate and terror. We will not allow any group to disrupt our peace, safety or way of life. The Jewish community—here, in Israel and across the globe—continues to face those who seek to destroy their right to live in peace and security. Today, we reaffirm our solidarity with them and vow to always defend the values of freedom, justice and humanity.”

Representatives from other organizations who attended included the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and the Israeli Consulate.