Trump asserts Mideast talks ‘progressing’ as Netanyahu arrives in DC

The Israeli PM is meeting with the president’s special envoy to the region Steve Witkoff on Monday ahead of his visit to the White House.

By Joshua Marks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that talks with Israel and other countries are “progressing,” emphasizing that “some very big meetings” are on tap for Tuesday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the White House.

The president spoke at a press gaggle on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland hours after Netanyahu landed there with a cadre of senior aides.

The Prime Minister’s Office noted that Netanyahu was welcomed at Blair House, the official and historic guest residence of the White House, where he was greeted by its director. The director stated this was Netanyahu’s 14th visit—more than any other foreign leader since the residence’s establishment in the 19th century.

Netanyahu is holding a high-level meeting on Monday with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, ahead of his meeting with Trump, which will be the president’s first meeting at the White House with a foreign leader since being inaugurated for a second, non-consecutive term on Jan. 20.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday, Netanyahu described the visit as a “testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance” and his “personal friendship” with Trump.

He outlined key topics for their upcoming discussion, including Israel’s war against Hamas, efforts to secure the release of all hostages, and strategies to counter the Iranian-led terror axis.

“The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East. Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map. But I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it even further and for the better,” Netanyahu stated.

“I believe that we can strengthen security, broaden the circle of peace and achieve a remarkable era of peace through strength,” he concluded.

Netanyahu on Saturday night spoke with Witkoff and the two agreed to begin negotiating the second stage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal in Washington.

Netanyahu’s office said that discussions would take place on Monday, on the 16th day of the agreement, “within the framework of which they will discuss the Israeli positions.”

“Later in the week, Witkoff will speak with the prime minister of Qatar and senior Egyptian representatives,” the statement continued. “He will then discuss with the prime minister steps to advance the negotiations, including dates for the departure of delegations to the talks.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has been invited to meet with Trump at the White House on Feb. 11, the Royal Hashemite Court announced Sunday.

“King Abdullah II will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, after His Majesty received an invitation letter from President Trump last week,” the palace stated.

King Abdullah II of Jordan, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s 79th session on Sept. 24, 2024. Credit: Loey Felipe/U.N. Photo.

On Jan. 25, Trump called on Arab nations, including Jordan and Egypt, to take in more Palestinians to “clean out” Gaza. Both Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have rejected the proposal.

An estimated 70 percent of Jordan’s 12 million residents are Palestinian.

Asked by a reporter on Jan. 30 what Trump planned to do to make the two Arab countries take Palestinians in, the U.S. president declared, “They will do it. They will do it. They’re gonna do it, OK. We do a lot for them, and they’re gonna do it,” he said of the billions in economic assistance the U.S. has provided to Amman and Cairo since the 1950s.