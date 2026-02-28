Lufthansa group and Air France cancell their flights to and from Tel Aviv

‘’Due to the current situation in the Middle East, Lufthansa Group airlines will suspend flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, and Tehran until March 7,’’ the German airline group announced Saturday.

‘’The following airspaces will also not be used until March 7: Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, and Iran.’’

‘’In addition, Lufthansa Group airlines will suspend flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Riad, and Dammam until March 1. Furthermore, the airspace of the United Arab Emirates will not be used until March 1.’’

The Luftansa group also includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

Air France also cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, adding that it would provide further updates on its schedule in the coming days.

“Due to the security situation at the destination, the airline has decided to cancel its flights scheduled for February 28 to/from Tel Aviv and to/from Beirut,” Air France told AFP. “Air France will communicate later on its flight schedule to these destinations for the coming days,” it added.

Israel has closed its airspace to civilian traffic,