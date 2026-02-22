Sources close to the Lebanese terrorist organization told the network that Hezbollah is now effectively being run by officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rather than by Lebanese officials.

The officers, the sources said, are not only overseeing efforts to rebuild the terrorist organization after months of fighting but are also directly supervising operational plans and holding meetings with Hezbollah commanders in more than one area to issue instructions and guidance.

According to the report, some of the Iranian officers have been in Lebanon for some time, while others arrived recently amid the possibility of a U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic.

The sources also disclosed that Iranian officers recently met with Hezbollah‘s missile unit in the Beqaa Valley, which was targeted in an Israeli strike on Friday. They assessed that a broader Israeli attack against Hezbollah is “inevitable” and that it is “only a matter of time” before a conflict erupts.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.