Jewish groups laud Senate confirmation of Kaploun as Jew-hatred special envoy

American Jewish groups applauded the U.S. Senate for confirming Yehuda Kaploun, a Chabad rabbi, as special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism at the U.S. State Department.

Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, chair and CEO respectfully of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, offered “warm congratulations” and said that the rabbi “assumes this responsibility at a moment that demands vigilance, clarity and principled leadership.”

“The challenges before us remain profound. Antisemitic rhetoric and violence surge in many communities, and Jewish institutions confront threats that target both their security and their legitimacy,” the two leaders stated. “Old hatred adapts quickly, and this era calls for an advocate who confronts danger wherever it appears.”

Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said U.S. President Donald Trump made a “strong choice” in nominating Kaploun. “I am deeply grateful to the president for ensuring this critical position is filled by a dedicated fighter against anti-Jewish hatred,” he said.

Alyza Lewin, president of U.S. affairs at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, welcomed Kaploun’s confirmation “warmly” and said that he assumes the “critical” role at “a time when antisemitism is rising across the United States and around the world.”

Kaploun does so with “the urgency, moral clarity and bipartisan credibility the moment demands,” she stated. “Throughout the confirmation process, he demonstrated a personal commitment to confronting Jew-hatred in all its forms and to educating societies to respect the dignity and rights of Jewish communities.”

“We commend President Trump for this nomination and for prioritizing the fight against antisemitism, as evidenced by his several executive orders combating antisemitism, and we thank Senate leadership for enabling this confirmation,” she said. “We are confident that Ambassador Kaploun will serve with distinction and help strengthen global efforts to confront antisemitism and hatred wherever they arise.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition said that it is “confident that Rabbi Kaploun, a proud American Jew, will unflinchingly confront the world’s oldest hatred wherever it appears, and make clear that the United States will not compromise with antisemitism.”