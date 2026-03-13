EU approves new sanctions against Iranian regime officials and entities

But Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is not among those hit by the measures.

The European Union has approved new sanctions on 19 Iranian regime officials and entities, EU foreign affairs chief said, citing “serious human rights violations” during deadly crackdown on mass protesters last January, but Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is not among those hit by the measures.

The measures, put together by EU ambassadors, will be confirmed at Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council.

“As ​the Iran war continues, ​the EU will protect its interests and pursue those ​responsible for domestic repression,” ​Kallas said on X.

‘’It ⁠also sends a message to Tehran that Iran’s future cannot be built ​on ​répression,’’ she added.

In place since 2011, the EU sanctions over human rights violations in Iran include travel bans and asset freezes for those targeted.

‘’Iran is responsible for decades of violence and the fewer options Iran has to terrorise the region, the better. The regime is weaker than it has been for many years, but there is no clear trajectory how this war will end,’’Kallas said during the annual EU ambassadors conference in Brussels.

The emergence of a democratic Iran as a result of the strikes launched by the United States and Israel is “far from certain”, she said, warning of a “widening war” in the region and a “dangerous moment” for Europe.

“The war in the Middle East is rapidly widening. Tehran’s strategy is to sow chaos and set the region on fire. By indiscriminately attacking its neighbours, the regime is making a strong case for its own demise,” she said during an official visit to Poland.

Since the U.S.-Israeli Roaring Lion/Epic Fury operation against the Iranian regime started on February 28, differences have appeared among member states with Spain’s opposition and France’s criticism, despite the fact that an E.U. member state, Cyprus, has been targeted by Iran or its proxies.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the U.S. and Israeli strikes were carried out “outside the framework of international law,” adding that Paris cannot approve the operation.

Spain said Tuesday it had permanently withdrawn its ambassador to Israel as relations between Madrid and Jerusalem plunged to a new low over the left-wing Spanish government’s opposition to the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran’s regime.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez infuriated U.S. President Donald Trump by refusing to let the United States use Spain’s military base for strikes against Iran.