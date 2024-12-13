Jew-hate ‘a grave threat to democratic values,’ says U.S. official to Europe

“Jewish communities throughout the world are contending with levels of uncertainty, insecurity and danger not experienced since the Second World War,” said the U.S. representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

By JNS

Tim Hanway, deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said that the United States shares a global “commitment to combating discrimination and all forms of intolerance.”

Hanway’s statement follows recent reports on tolerance and discrimination from three personal representatives of the OSCE’s Chairperson-in-Office.

In his address to the council on Dec. 12, Hanway told the authors of the reports that their “work remains vital, especially as we confront the alarming rise in antisemitism that we have witnessed since” the Hamas-led terror attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Jewish communities throughout the world are contending with levels of uncertainty, insecurity and danger not experienced since the Second World War,” Hanway said. “Media have reported on thousands of incidents involving vandalism or destruction of Jewish sites, and harassment of, threats against, and physical attacks on Jewish individuals.”

“Antisemitism constitutes a grave threat to democratic values, national security, and international stability,” he added.

Hanway noted the danger of rogue regimes fueling hate in support of their authoritarian agendas.

“Russia, Iran and other malign actors are trying to exploit antisemitism to sow division and distrust within and among democratic nations—this poses a threat to democracy itself,” Hanway said.

He applauded the countries and multilateral organizations that joined the United States in endorsing the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism, which were launched in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in July.

Hanway also used his speech to highlight anti-Muslim bias due to ethnic background or religious beliefs as well as “the ugly resurgence of Islamophobia in the wake of the devastating war in Gaza.”

“We must mobilize to counter all forms of hate, discrimination, and bias against Muslim communities and to raise awareness about their heritage and invaluable contributions to our societies,” he said.