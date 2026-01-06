Israel, Morocco deepen 2026 defense ties

Israel and Morocco signed a joint military work plan for 2026 following their third Joint Military Committee meeting in Tel Aviv this week, marking five years since the Abraham Accords restored diplomatic ties between the nations..

The weeklong discussions included visits to Israeli military units, defense facilities and strategic planning sessions focused on force-building and shared security objectives, according to Monday’s Israeli military statement.

“The meeting marks another milestone in deepening defense cooperation between Israel and Morocco—key partners in promoting regional stability and security—and coincides with the fifth anniversary of the renewal of relations under the Abraham Accords,” the IDF said.

Rabat and Jerusalem normalized relations in December 2020 under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, which also established diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.