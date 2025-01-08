Tunisian soccer fans’ banner honors slain Hamas leader

Sinwar, Hamas’s senior leader in the Gaza Strip and the architect of the Oct. 7 massacre, was killed by Israeli forces in southern Gaza on Oct. 16.

By JNS

Fans of Tunisia’s Étoile Sportive du Sahel soccer club during a match on Sunday held up a massive banner featuring slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the Gaza-based Shehab News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during a game of the Tunisian Professional League 1, the Arab nation’s highest professional soccer division, against Tunis’s Club Africain.

“Étoile du Sahel fans today!” the club tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

