Call by France’s far-left to ban Eyal Golan’s concert in Paris

“Eyal Golan must not come to Paris to sing the praises of genocide,” said ”La France Insoumise” extreme-left political group. “We are calling for a broad mobilization to prevent this event from taking place.”

An extreme-left political group in the French parliament, known for its anti-Israel positions, has called for an ‘’immediate ban’’ on the concert of Israeli star singer Eyal Golan scheduled to take place at the Dôme in Paris on May 20.

In a statement released on Wednesday, ‘’La France Insoumise’’ (France Unbowed-LFI) group denounced an event that would be “a veritable megaphone for the supporters of genocide” in Gaza.

LFI lawmaker Thomas Portes called on social media the sold-out show a “concert of shame,” citing Golan’s public comments related to the war in Gaza.

“Eyal Golan must not come to Paris to sing the praises of genocide. We ask the prefect to ban this event immediately“,’’ the group wrote in the press release.

It justified the call for a ban by the fact the 54-year-old singer had ”called for the extermination of the Palestinian people“ the day after October 7, ”declaring on a public channel that Gaza ‘’must be ‘eliminated’’ and ‘’not a living soul left there.’’.

“We are calling for a broad mobilization to prevent this event from taking place,’’ LFI said.

52-year-olEyal Golan is an artist with multiple gold records and a career spanning more than three decades. A true icon of Mediterranean music, he has built his reputation on songs that blend traditional sounds with modern pop, becoming one of his country’s most listened-to artists. His concerts usually attract thousands of fans, as evidenced by the 4500-capacity Dôme de Paris, already sold out.

This controversy around Eyal Golan’s concert is part of a wider context of tension surrounding artists’ stances on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Several concerts by Israeli artists have already been cancelled or disrupted in Europe in recent months.