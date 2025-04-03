Jewish leader launches new initiative : ‘Nobel Prize for President Trump for his steadfast support for the Jews and Israel’

A Jewish organization has launched a new initiative aimed at campaigning for U.S. President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his support for the Jews and Israel.

The initiative was announced by Vadim Rabinovich, Founding Chairman of the European Jewish Parliament during a meeting of itsExecutive Board which took place on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

‘’President Trump deserves it for his steadfast support for the Jews and Israel. Moreover no one as done more for peace in the world,’’ Rabinovich told the European Jewish Press in an exclusive interview.

‘’We will do everything possible to promote this initiative via a campaign not only in the Jewish communities around Europe but also among non-Jews. We will push it forward in every possible way on the world agenda,’’ he said.

’’Because we believe that Presdient Trump is doing so much to support the Jews in every corner. Look at what he did for Jewish students on university campuses, for the release of hostages and the protection of the State of Israel,’’ Rabinovich added. ‘’It is important for the people he supports to recognize this.’’

The European Jewish Parliament is composed of representatives from Western, Central and Eastern Europe. Founded in 2012, it has not met during the last five years due to the coronavirus pandemic and later to the war in Ukraine.

‘’We tried to be very tolerant in this situation because there are Ukrainian and Russian members in our organization and this created big problems. It was important for us to protect our members. In the meantime the work was done behind the scene,’’ explained Rabinovich, a philanthropist who is himself originally from Ukraine but lives now in Israel where he is very active in supporting IDF soldiers by bringing them food in their bases on Gaza and northern borders on almost a daily basis.

He has also helped funding the restoration of the Hurva synagogue in the olld city of Jerusalem. ‘’While the organization was not meeting we didn’t sleep. I dont want to criticize other organizations but if somebody sleeps it doesn’t mean that you also need to sleep,’’ he said in the interview which took place in a military base on the Gaza border, which was attacked by hundreds of Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

Sitting among IDF soldiers, Rabinovich and Board members came to serve a traditional Uzbek pilaf meal to some 200 soldiers.

Initially, the Board meeting was supposed to take place in Budapest but it was moved to Jerusalem due to the escalation of the situation with the IDF re-entering into Gaza and the launch of missiles to Israel by the Houthis.

Rabinovich believes that Jews need to be grateful to President Trump is doing.’’ The fact that he is figting for us must not be left unsupported.’’

”‘This is the right time to launch the campaign for Trump to be awarded the Nobel Prize to recognize his standing by the Jewish people and Israel. He deserves it on merits and facts. We are not twisting the reality. Between us we say: is it good for Jews or not ? He is good for Jews,’’ he stressed. ‘’ Israel was not allowed to defend itself. And one person came and said : you must protect yourself and I will help you.’’

‘’If Jews and non-Jews go along with our initiative this will also help President Trump to suppoott even more the Jews,’’ Rabinovich said.