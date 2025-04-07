Disturbing incident in London: Jewish community receives defaced Passover package

European Jewish Association distributes 120,000 Matzos packages to over 600 communities across Europe ahead of Passover.

The ugly incident in England has put a damp on an otherwise moment of celebration an unity ahead of Passove.

The Jewish community in London has received a religious package marked with the words “Free Palestine” written across the box, the EuropeaN Jewish Association (EJA) announced.

The package was part of a wide-reaching Matzos distribution campaign led by the EJA in partnership with the Rabbinical Center of Europe (RCE) and the BASSAD organisation, through which 120,000 packages of Matzos were sent to more than 600 Jewish communities across Europe.

This effort, organized annually, helps Jewish families—including those in remote or underserved areas—celebrate the holiday of Passover with the traditional Matzah. Passover this year will be celebrated from April 12 to April 20.

While the vast majority of distributions proceeded smoothly, the defaced package has raised concerns about the increasing tension and sensitivity surrounding Jewish communal life in some parts of Europe.

In a statement on Monday, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, said : “Passover is a time that brings Jewish communities together in celebration of freedom, tradition, and resilience. We are incredibly proud of the scope and success of this year’s Matzos distribution, which brought support and joy to so many.’’

He added : ‘’Unfortunately, the incident reported in England is troubling. While we understand that political views vary, using a religious delivery to convey such a message—particularly during a significant holiday—is inappropriate and unsettling for the receiving community. We encourage respectful dialogue and coexistence, and we hope that this remains an isolated event. Our focus remains on uplifting and supporting Jewish communities across Europe, especially during times of growing sensitivity.”