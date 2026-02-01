Iran says it considers all European armies as ‘terrorist groups’

On Thursday, following a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers, EU foreign policy s chief Kaja Kallas announced that the EU has decided to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation in response to the violent crackdown by the Iranian regime against protesters since end of December which killed tens of thousands of people according to some estimates.

In a reaction to the EU’s decision to labelthe Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) as a terror group over its bloody crackdown on nationwide protests, Iran said it considers all European Union’s armies to be terrorist groups.

The announcement was made by the Islamic Republic’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who is a a former IRGC commander.

This blacklisting puts the IRGC, known as the Pasdarans, the elite force which reports directly to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on the same level as Hamas, Hezbollah, Daesh and Al Qaeda.

The IRGC is a branch of Iran’s military, established after the 1979 Iranian revolution. Operating alongside the regular armed forces. It plays a central role in Iran’s defence, foreign operations, and regional influence.

“If you act as a terrorist, you should also be treated as a terrorist,’’ Kallas said.

”Any regime that kills thousands of its own people;is working toward its oiwn demise,” she wrote on X.

The decision to list the IRGC, which needed the unanimity of the 27 member states, was made possible after France and Spain dropped their opposition to the move.

“Europeans have in fact shot themselves in the foot and, once again, through blind obedience to the Americans, decided against the interests of their own people,” Ghalibaf said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke of a “serious strategic mistake”.

Members of the Iranian parliament demonstrated their protest by wearing Revolutionary Guards uniforms. Videos circulated in Iranian media show politicians chanting slogans such as “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” with raised fists.