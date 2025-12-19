In the face of terror and antisemitism: Head of Ukraine’s military intelligence lights Chanukah candle in Kyiv

The candle-lighting ceremony was attended by ambassadors, members of parliament, and senior local officials •

Australia’s ambassador took part in the wake of the Sydney massacre. “Terror and hatred will not overcome the light of Hanukkah,” conveying a message from the Australian prime minister.

Kyiv’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch: “We are sending a clear and unequivocal message to all who hate us and seek our harm; the light will ultimately prevail.”_

Against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the horrific massacre in Sydney, Australia, the third candle of Chanukah was lit at a ceremony held at the JCC —Beit Menachem in Kyiv, led by the city’s Chief Rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, with the participation of hundreds of members of the local Jewish community.

A particularly notable presence was that of the Head of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence, General Kyrylo Budanov, who arrived especially for the event. Despite the significant security challenges and wartime realities, he came to express personal and official solidarity with the Jewish community and to light Chanukah candles alongside its members.

Also in attendance were the former Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, members of parliament, Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, the Deputy Mayor of Kyiv, the Chair of JNF-Ukraine, as well as ambassadors and consuls from the United States, the European Union, Spain, Australia, and the United Nations.

In the aftermath of the Sydney massacre, the participation of Australia’s Ambassador, Paul Lehmann, drew particular attention. The ambassador attended in response to the severe antisemitic attack in Sydney and the public and international criticism that followed, seeking to convey a clear message of solidarity with the Jewish people.

“After what happened in Sydney, it was important to me to stand here this evening with the Jewish community,” the Australian ambassador said at the ceremony, conveying a message from the Australian prime minister. “Darkness is dispelled by light. The lighting of Hanukkah candles in Kyiv sends a sharp and unequivocal message: antisemitism and terror will not deter us. Australia is committed to protecting freedom of religion and to standing with the Jewish community.”

Kyiv’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, said at the event: “Precisely in a time of war, threat, and terror, we kindle light to drive away the darkness. As in those days, so too in our time. We are sending a clear and unequivocal message to all who hate us and seek our harm; the light will ultimately prevail.”