Fall of Assad’s criminal regime ‘a historic moment’ for the Syrian people, says EU’s Kaja Kallas

”I am in contact with Ministers from the region. The process of rebuilding Syria will be long and complicated and all parties must be ready to engage constructively,” says the EU forerign affairs chief.

”The fall of Assad’s criminal regime marks a historic moment for the Syrian people, who have endured immense suffering and demonstrated extraordinary resilience in their pursuit of dignity, freedom, and justice,” said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas Monday in a statement, the first on Mideast affairs since she took the post of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

”Our thoughts go to all the victims of the Assad regime and the casualties generated by the Syrian conflict. All Syrians should now have the chance to know the truth about the fate of their loved ones.

Today we stand with all Syrians, both in the country and in the diaspora, who are full of hope, but also those who fear an uncertain future. All must have an opportunity to reunify, stabilise and rebuild their country, restore justice and ensure accountability,” she added.

”It is critical to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and to respect its independence, its sovereignty, as well as state institutions, and to reject all forms of extremism,”

‘Kallas coninued ”We urge all actors to avoid any further violence, to ensure the protection of civilians, and to uphold international law, including international humanitarian law. We particularly urge the protection of members of all minorities, including of Christian and other non-majority confessions, as well as the safety of foreign nationals and respect of diplomatic representations in Damascus. We also urge all parties to protect Syria’s rich cultural heritage and religious monuments.”

”Now more than ever, it is imperative that all stakeholders engage in an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned dialogue on all key issues to ensure an orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition, in the spirit of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and in accordance with the will of the Syrian people. In this context, we strongly support the ongoing work of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, through all relevant EU instruments.

In this critical period, the European Union stands with the Syrian people and remains in close contact with partners in the region and key international partners.”

Earlier Kallas said on X that she is ”in contact with Ministers from the region. The process of rebuilding Syria will be long and complicated and all parties must be ready to engage constructively.”