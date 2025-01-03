Coming up for the EU in 2025

As another year begins, let us take look ahead at what’s to come in the EU over the coming 12 months, writes EU Reporter.

2025 promises to be another eventful and challenging year for us all. Both at home and abroad there is much to be done, while there will be several significant milestones to celebrate along the way.

The EU will maintain its important role on the global stage. We will continue to stand steadfast with Ukraine in the face of Putin’s aggression and, thanks to the Ukraine Facility and our G7 loan, we are even covering most of Ukraine’s financing gap for 2025. The Middle East will be another area of focus, whilst we look forward to building on our strong transatlantic relationship with the US when its new leadership takes power.

We will have some big birthdays to celebrate too. It will be 30 years since Austria, Finland and Sweden became members of the EU. 75 years since the Schuman declaration. On 1 January 2025, Bulgaria and Romania fully become part of Schengen, strengthening the Schengen area that will also be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Leading the way will be the European Parliament and Commission that took office in 2024, together with the Council of the EU, which will have Poland and Denmark as rotating Presidencies at its helm.

At the Commission, the coming months will see several new initiatives that will help to improve the EU’s competitiveness, sustainability, defence, security, and digital technology. Progress will also be made on the next Multiannual Financial Framework (2028-2034) in 2025.

