Brussels Parliament adopts resolution calling for sanctions against Israel

The Brussels Parliament on Friday unanimously adopted a motion for a resolution calling for sanctions against Israel.

The text is the result of a left-wing initiative from the Marxist PTB, Socialist PS, French and Flemish Greens.

he Liberal MR party, Frenc and Flemish Christian-Democrats and N-VA (New Flemish Alliance) abstained.

French-speaking Christian-Democrat Les Engagés unsuccessfully tabled an amendment to include a reference to Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The resolution adopted calls for a ceasefire and sanctions against Israel in accordance with humanitarian law, UN resolutions and the ruling of the Interntional Court of Justice.

The resolution calls on the Brussels government to make maximum use of its powers to prevent further escalation, particularly as regards arms transit and international trade, and to avert an ever-deepening humanitarian crisis.