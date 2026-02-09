Bondi visit leads Herzog’s Australia trip

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I pay tribute to all 15 victims murdered in the deadliest terror attack in Australian history,” Herzog wrote on X following his visit to the popular beach town east of Sydney. “From here at Bondi, I embrace the bereaved families, pray for a speedy recovery for all those injured, and express my deepest gratitude to all those heroes who saved innocent lives under fire.”

His visit, at the invitation of Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Australian Jewish community, includes meetings with senior officials and Jewish community leaders across the country.

First lady Michal Herzog is joining him on the five-day visit.

He is the first Israeli head of state to visit Australia since Reuven Rivlin in 2020. Herzog’s father, Chaim Herzog, also visited Australia as Israel’s president in 1986.

In a statement, Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said Herzog’s visit “will lift the spirits of a pained community.”

Anti-Israel activists held demonstrations in Sydney and Melbourne on Monday to protest Herzog’s visit.

“My visit to Australia, to all of you, is one of solidarity, strength and sincere friendship from the State of Israel and the people of Israel,” Herzog said. “Together, we must confront the evils of antisemitism, extremism and terror here in Australia and around the world.”