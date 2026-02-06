Friday, February 6, 2026 - 19 of Shevat, 5786
Close Menu
Breaking
ASIA AND OCEANIA

Israel’s president to visit Down Under next week

By No Comments1 Min Read
Fifteen people were murdered in the terrorist attack during a Chanukah celebration at Archer Park on Dec. 14, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, who led the Chabad mission in Bondi for 18 years, and non-Jewish passerby Adam Smyth, a 50-year-old father of four. The youngest victim was 10-year-old Matilda.

The five-day trip has drawn opposition from supporters of the Palestinians.

By JNS staff

Barring the outbreak of war with Iran, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is slated to visit Australia next week.

The five-day trip has drawn opposition from pro-Palestinian groups, with protests planned in major cities.

Herzog is expected to meet survivors and families of the victims of the Dec. 14 shooting at Bondi Beach near Sydney, in which terrorists killed 15 people and wounded 39 others.

He was first invited to visit by the leaders of the Australian Jewish community.

In the six weeks since the attack, antisemitic incidents have continued unabated in the country.

An Australian teenager was charged on Friday with issuing death threats against Herzog online.

The Israeli president will be flying commercial to Australia on a foreign carrier.

Israeli airlines do not currently offer service to Australia; the fastest flights from Tel Aviv travel via the United Arab Emirates, while Thailand is another connection option.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply