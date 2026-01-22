Friday, January 23, 2026 - 5 of Shevat, 5786
Close Menu
Breaking
ASIA AND OCEANIA

Australia marks day of mourning for Bondi terror attack victims

By No Comments2 Mins Read

Prime Minister Albanese called it an “opportunity for every Australian to stand with the Jewish community and remember the 15 lives stolen in this deadly attack.”

By JNS staff
Australia on Thursday marked a national day of mourning for the 15 people murdered in an antisemitic terrorist attack on a Chanukah gathering at Sydney’s Bondi Beach last month, lowering flags to half-staff and urging millions to pause for a minute’s silence as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged solidarity with the Jewish community.

The Labor Party leader, who has faced criticism for not doing enough to address rising antisemitism in the lead-up to the Islamic State-inspired shooting by two gunmen at the holiday event, called the day a “solemn opportunity for every Australian to stand with the Jewish community and remember the 15 lives stolen in this deadly attack.”

Albanese announced on Jan. 8 that Australia would establish a royal commission to investigate the Bondi Beach massacre. He said that the government would fully support and adopt all 13 recommendations that Jillian Segal, Australia’s special envoy to combat antisemitism, outlined in her July “Plan to Combat Antisemitism.”

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy on antisemitism, has said Washington is closely watching Australia’s royal commission amid concern over Albanese’s past pro‑Palestinian activism and his government’s handling of antisemitism.​

In a sharply worded letter dated Aug. 17, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu castigated Albanese for his government’s failure to counter Australia’s surging antisemitism.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply