At least 10 people confirmed dead in Chanukah Bondi Beach attack

At least 10 people have been confirmed killed in the Chanukah celebration attack in Sydndy”s Bondi Beach. Many more have been injured including children and police officers.

Two gunmen opened fire with high-powered weapons. Footage from the scene showed one gunman standing on a footbridge overpass firing off shots into the crowded beach.

Thousands of people were at the area for a warm summer day and there was also a family-focused event for Chanukah – the Jewish festival of lights – being held.

A second shooter was shot, arrested and remains in custody, where he is being treated by emergency services.

Video shows hero creeping up behind the gunman and disarming him

Extraordinary video has emerged from the Bondi Beach terror attack showing a hero creeping up behind one of the gunmen and successfully wrestling his rifle off him, The Daily Mail reported.

Multiple videos posted to social media show two gunmen standing on a footbridge connecting Campbell Parade to the Bondi Pavilion, firing shots into a crowd.

The men could be seen firing guns into the crowd as people screamed and sprinted for cover.

A number of people could be seen lying injured and unmoving on the grass at North Bondi.

Others were being loaded into ambulances on stretches while onlookers attempted to provide support.

Separate footage showed officers standing guard over a hunting rifle lying on the ground with an exclusion zone in place.

NSW Police confirmed two people had been taken into custody shortly before 8pm.

‘Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area,’ the force said in a statement.

Police are still advising the public to avoid the scene.

Many members of the Jewish community had assembled for the Chanukah celebration in the area earlier in the evening.