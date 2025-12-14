World leaders react to deadly Chanukah attack in Sydney

Following the attack by at least two shooters on participants in a Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach, in which 11 people were murdered, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that “the United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration.”

Antisemitism, he continued, “has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia.”

Sa’ar wrote on X: “These are the results of the antisemitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the antisemitic and inciting calls of ‘Globalize the Intifada’ that were realized today. The Australian government, which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses!”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee endorsed Sa’ar’s remarks, writing on X: “Horrific attack in Australia. Gideon Saar and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs [have]it right.”

Sa’ar also criticized Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s initial reaction to the attack, parts of which were seen in videos posted online. “Words you will not find in the PM statement: Jews. Antisemitism. Terror,” Sa’ar wrote.

Later on Sunday, Albanese gave a live statement to reporters in which he spoke about “a devastating terrorist incident at Bondi at the Hanukkah by the Sea celebration. This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith, [was]an act of evil antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation,” Albanese said.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, reposted criticism to the same effect. Albanese, the leader of the Australian Labor Party and a critic of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, had written initially: “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.” He added details about his office’s liaison with the police.

Sa’ar also criticized Starmer’s laconic reaction to the massacre, who had written: “Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi Beach. I’m being kept updated on the developing situation.” Sa’ar replied: “Distinguished PM, the terror attack targeted Jews.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon published a statement similar to that of his Australian counterpart, writing, “I am shocked by the distressing scenes at Bondi, a place that Kiwis visit every day. My thoughts, and the thoughts of all New Zealanders, are with those affected.”

He mentioned how New Zealanders and Australians are “family,” but did not mention Jews.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott wrote on X: “The events at Bondi Beach are an absolute atrocity. A horror for the victims and a massive escalation of the hatred directed at Australia’s Jewish community. There should be no place in Australia for the kind of evil we’ve seen this evening.”

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged in a statement about the attack that it was “an antisemitic terrorist attack” at a Chanukah celebration. “France extends its thoughts to the victims, the injured and their loved ones. We share the pain of the Australian people and will continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred, which hurts us all, wherever it strikes,” he wrote.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote that he “strongly condemns the ghastly terrorist attack” on “people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.”

On behalf of the people of India, Modi added, “I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.”

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was “shocked and appalled by the gun attack targeting Sydney’s Jewish community.” Antisemitism, he added, “has been one of the most consistent and pernicious prejudices throughout history, providing the foundation for murderous outrages in many eras and many places.”

Alan Shatter, a former justice minister of Ireland, who is Jewish, accused the Irish government under Martin of fueling the kind of hate that led to the Bondi Beach attack.

“Like the Australian government, the Irish government’s unbalanced toxic rhetoric and conduct relating to the Israel/Gaza war has contributed to escalating antisemitism in Ireland,” Shatter wrote in a statement. Ireland has accused Israel of perpetrating genocide in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar’s statement also did not mention that it was directed at Jews, expressing “condemnation and denunciation” of the attack that “took place on Bondi Beach near Sydney, Australia, which “resulted in deaths and injuries.”

Qatar has a “firm stance against violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons,” and its foreign ministry conveyed “condolences to the families of the victims” and wishes “for a speedy recovery for the injured,” the statement read.

António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, whom Israel has accused of “antisemitic behavior” following his support for singling out Israel for condemnation, while failing to condemn attacks against it, wrote: “I am horrified and condemn today’s heinous, deadly attack on Jewish families gathered in Sydney to celebrate Hannukah.”

Guterres added: “My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz tweeted on Sunday morning that Chanukah menorahs, “which are lit in homes and on squares, are a sign of hope and confidence. Let us let their light shine together.”

He did not mention the attack in that post, but followed up with a statement saying that “the antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah leaves me speechless. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is an attack on our shared values. We must put a stop to this antisemitism—here in Germany and worldwide.”